Nevada Democrats ask for changes to mail-in primary election

Voting ballot: Absentee voting by mail with candidates and measures on paper and pen with glasses

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Democrats say the state should plan to conduct its June primary almost entirely by mail because the coronavirus could make it difficult for people to vote or have their ballots counted unless the secretary of state makes some changes.

Lawyers for the party sent a letter Friday seeking changes to rules or proposals for the June 9 election. That includes removing requirements to match voter signatures and requesting ballots be sent to all registered voters.

The secretary of state’s office declined to comment on the letter, saying it was still reviewing it.