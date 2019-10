Nevada Democrats announce 32 early voting spots for caucus in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Democratic Party will hold a nominating caucus in Nevada on Feb. 22, 2020, and sites for early voting have been released, 32 in Clark County.

See a guide to candidates below, along with the early voting sites.

Nevada has been the first Western state in the election cycle to hold a presidential primary or caucus since 2008.

Nevada will have an estimated 48 delegates comprised of 36 pledged delegates and 12 superdelegates. The Democratic caucus will be closed, meaning only registered Democrats will be able to participate in the nominating process. But the party has pledged transparency in the caucus process.

The Democratic Party will select its presidential nominee at the 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The convention is being held from July 13-16, 2020.

The Nevada Republican Party voted on Sept. 7 to cancel its caucus.

Sites for early voting, as announced by the Nevada Democratic Party: