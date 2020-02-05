Nevada Democratic delegation confident in upcoming caucus’ success

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now spoke with the local democratic delegation about the upcoming Nevada caucus in light of what happened in Iowa. Members expressed confidence it will be successful.

Representative Dina Titus was in Iowa yesterday for the caucuses and said that she was assured Nevada is addressing these problems.

“We’re using a different server, a different app. We’ve got a little bit more time to get ready for it,” said Titus. “We’ve also got early voting for four days before the caucus, and we’ve been doing it for a while. We don’t have the culture of Iowa, but I’m pretty confident that we’re going to pull this off.”

Former Senator Harry Reid sent us his response on the caucus. He said Nevada has built the best state party operation in the country. He went on to say that he is “100 percent confident that what happened in Iowa will not happen in Nevada.”