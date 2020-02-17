Nevada Democratic Debate: What you need to know

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Democratic presidential contenders will take the stage at the Paris Theater in Las Vegas for the Nevada Democratic Debate on Wednesday, February 19. This will be the final debate before Nevada caucus goers pick their candidates on Saturday, February 22.

The two-hour debate will air on NBC and MSNBC. Those interested can also stream the event on the Nevada Independent‘s website. The debate will start at 6 p.m. and run through 8 p.m. on Wednesday. CBS’ coverage of the event will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

So far, six Democratic presidential contenders will participate in the presidential primary debate. They include Former Vice President Joe Biden, Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Senator Amy Klobuchar, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Elizabeth Warren and Mike Bloomberg. Tom Steyer and Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard, who are two other Democrats still in the race for the nomination, have until 11:59 p.m. ET Tuesday to get on the debate stage.

The Democratic National Committee says that in order for a candidate to appear on the debate stage at the Paris Theater in Las Vegas, they have to meet either a delegate or polling threshold.

The five journalists that will moderate the debate include NBC Nightly News and Dateline NBC anchor Lester Holt, Meet the Press moderator and NBC News political director Chuck Todd, NBC News Chief White House Correspondent and host of MSNBC Live Hallie Jackson, Noticias Telemundo senior correspondent Vanessa Hauc and Jon Ralston of The Nevada Independent.

