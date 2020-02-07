Nevada Democratic caucus will not use any apps following Iowa trouble

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Following the debacle at the Iowa caucus on Monday with the release of results, the Nevada Democratic Party said it will not use any apps to get results at its upcoming caucus on Feb. 22.

Final results were released from the Iowa caucus Thursday night. The issue was blamed on a “coding error” in the app used for the caucus. After that, Nevada Democrats said they would not use that particular app or vendor, Shadow Inc. Molly Forgey, the Nevada Democratic Party spokewoman, said they have now dashed plans to use any app.