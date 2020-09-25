Nevada delegation calls on Trump Administration to reconsider denying full funding for National Guard

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.) led Nevada’s Democratic Congressional delegation, including Senator Jacky Rosen, Congresswoman Dina Titus, Congressman Steven Horsford, and Congresswoman Susie Lee in a bicameral letter to President Donald Trump, urging him to reconsider his decision to deny Governor Sisolak’s request for a full federal cost-share for the use of the Nevada National Guard to combat COVID-19.

In August, the Trump Administration cut Nevada’s federal cost-share for the use of the National Guard despite Nevada National Guard’s coronavirus mitigation efforts remaining critical to ensuring the safety and health of all Nevadans during this pandemic, according to the delegation.

In April, Gov. Sisolak announced he was activating the Nevada National Guard to assist in COVID-19 crisis response efforts.

Governor @GovSisolak has announced he's activating the Nevada National Guard. The purpose is to assist in the #COVID19 crisis response effort, the activation will also allow Nevada to access federal funds.#Coronavirus #Vegas #StayHomeForNevada #AllInThisTogether pic.twitter.com/Ef6m9gczdx — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) April 2, 2020

“The August 3 memorandum, which outlined new federal cost share policies for state National Guards, is irresponsible in the face of the health crisis we continue to face and will have adverse effects on Nevada and other states’ ability to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the lawmakers wrote.

Today I toured Nevada’s Operations Center PPE Warehouse with @NVNationalGuard.



During #COVID19, our National Guardsmembers have been working day and night to get PPE to our frontline workers, and we owe them our thanks and our support for their hard work. pic.twitter.com/blbavPDwKV — Rep. Susie Lee (@RepSusieLee) September 10, 2020

“Reducing federal cost-share from 100 percent to 75 percent places a large burden on Nevada whose National Guard members are working hard to address the impact of COVID-19 on their fellow citizens,” added lawmakers.

The @NVNationalGuard ran three COVID-19 testing sites in the state's least populated county. "We are advocating for this community and working to check the presence of COVID-19." #InThisTogether https://t.co/A2vMjuNMkx — National Guard (@USNationalGuard) September 1, 2020

The lawmakers continued, “the Nevada National Guard has been critical to our state with their direct support of Nevada’s state and local response efforts…The Nevada National Guard’s work will continue to be central to keeping Nevadans healthy and getting Nevada’s economy back on track. Therefore, we once again request that you extend the full federal cost-share through December 31, 2020, with required monthly assessments, in order to allow the Nevada National Guard to continue supporting these mission-critical tasks,” added lawmakers.