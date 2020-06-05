Nevada defends cap on church services; sheriff won’t enforce

FILE – In this April 12, 2020, file photo, Norma Urrabazo prays while wearing a face mask before speaking at an Easter drive-in service at the International Church of Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. Nevada’s lawyers are stepping up their defense of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s 50-person cap on religious gatherings in a legal battle with leaders of Calvary Chapel Dayton Valley, a rural church who say it violates their constitutional right to exercise their beliefs. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s lawyers are defending the governor’s 50-person cap on religious gatherings in a legal battle with leaders of a rural church who say it violates their constitutional right to exercise their beliefs.

Nevada’s attorney general is urging a federal judge in Reno to deny an order sought by leaders of Calvary Chapel Dayton Valley. Church leaders say the hard cap violates their religious freedom, treating them differently than many Nevada businesses allowed to reopen at 50% of capacity.

A hearing is set Tuesday on their request for a temporary injunction suspending the cap after a judge denied their bid last week for an emergency order.