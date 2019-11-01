Nevada Day tradition is kept alive on Halloween at the historic Hammargren home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Historic Hammargren home Nevada Day tradition has turned into a night of freights. Lonnie Hammargren is a familiar face to many Southern Nevadans, he was former Nevada Lieutenant Governor, neurosurgeon, and perhaps most notably, an art collector.

For decades, Lonnie Hammargren and his wife Sandy opened their home on Nevada Day. They filled their three houses near Flamingo and Sandhill with artifacts of Nevada history, sharing their incredible collection of casino signs, movie props, and other memorabilia Hammargren says he spent approximately $10 million to acquire.

The bank took the Hammargren home two years ago, auctioning off much of his collection. While one chapter ended, another began when the new owner decided to keep the tradition alive.

Amber Fredericks won the property at auction two years ago following Lonnie Hammargren’s financial troubles. She is keeping the tradition alive with a haunted backyard featuring frightening clowns, cobwebs, skeletons and creepy critters.

“I’m happy that I get to take over this tradition and Lonnie said there’s no better person than me being a crazy pink-haired lady to take over the tradition from him, ” said Amber Fredericks, the new Hammargren homeowner.

The whole neighborhood pitches in to make it a spooktacular Halloween. Amber’s neighbor, Roger, has created a wild web at this house and is helping dish out the danger.

“It’s a beautiful nightmare from flank to brisket, we’ve all kind of found each other and worked together to create this kind of odd community that we have,” said Roger Dexter, Amber’s neighbor.

While guests of all ages are welcome to enjoy the haunted backyard, the home of the Fredericks is private and not open to the public. Guests can expect ghouls and goblins, historical artifacts and trick or treating until 9:30 p.m. tonight.

“The whole reason I wanted the house was to keep the history of the house alive. There are a lot of places to hide. We try really hard to put the scary stuff up front,” added Fredericks.