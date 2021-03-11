Nevada CVS stores to offer COVID-19 vaccines

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Some Nevada CVS pharmacies will begin taking appointments for COVID-19 vaccines starting Saturday, March 13.

According to a news release from CVS Health, the company is currently administering vaccines in nearly 1,200 stores across 29 states and Puerto Rico and will be adding more states.

“We’re increasing the number of active stores and expanding to additional states as fast as supply allows, with the capacity to administer 20 25 million shots per month,” said Karen S. Lynch, President and Chief Executive Officer, CVS Health. “We’re also focused on priority populations, including vulnerable communities disproportionately impacted by the pandemic as well as teachers and school support staff.”

Appointments in the newly activated states, including Nevada, will start to become available for booking on Saturday, March 13. Vaccines in a retail setting are offered on an appointment-only basis via CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app, and those without online access can contact customer service: 800-746-7287.