Nevada COVID-19 Task Force reviewed, modified six county action plans, bars to remain closed

CARSON CITY (KLAS) — Today, the COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force, chaired by Nevada COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage and created via Directive 030, met with six counties flagged last week for having an elevated risk of transmission of COVID-19.

All actions taken by the task force are effective as of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20.

Based on data pulled this morning from the Department of Health and Human Services, all six counties are still meeting at least two of the three criteria, signaling a sustained elevated risk of transmission.

Based on this week’s data, Churchill County is also showing an elevated risk of transmission. This week, state officials will work with Churchill County on developing an assessment and action plan to implement if the county continues to show an elevated risk of transmission next week.

With the addition of Churchill County, a total of seven Nevada counties are showing an elevated risk.

Based on Directive 030, the COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force is authorized by the Governor to review and then modify or accept the plans proposed by counties. All plans, and planned implementation dates, will not be considered finalized until action to approve is taken by the Task Force.

#BREAKING The COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force votes unanimously to keep bars closed in Clark County. The task force wants to continue working with the county and coordinating enforcement efforts #8NN — Cristen Drummond (@CristenDrummond) August 20, 2020

The following is a detailed summary of the information presented and actions taken by the Task Force during the public meeting held today for each of the six counties that presented action plans.

CLARK COUNTY

Assessment Summary

Clark County continues to enhance robust community response efforts.

Clark’s action plan proposed to increase enforcement measures, including reallocation of county and city resources for enforcement efforts, closures for non-compliant businesses, minimum number of businesses inspected by jurisdiction, and focusing on “hot spot” zip codes, etc.

Approved Action Plan

Given the continued and sustained elevated risk of transmission, the Task Force approved an action plan for Clark that continues current restrictions for bars, pubs, taverns, breweries, distilleries, and wineries.

State officials will continue to work with Clark on enforcement and reopening plans moving forward.

The State committed to assisting Clark in reviewing the mitigation efforts of municipalities within the county in an effort to increase engagement.

LANDER COUNTY

Assessment Summary

Lander maintains a low case rate, however, due to its low testing numbers and small population, it still hit two of the assessment criteria.

Lander had a total of 14 cases in July and informed the Task Force on August 19 that it currently has three active cases.

Approved Action Plan

Lander’s approved action plan includes community-based testing events beginning on August 31, messaging efforts, and ongoing contact tracing.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY

Assessment Summary

The majority of current cases within Humboldt fall within the Fort McDermitt Tribal reservation, which total 77 with 52 active cases. Humboldt is continuing outreach to assist.

Humboldt currently has only 15 active cases when the Fort McDermitt cases are removed, and it reports adequate resources for contact tracing, hospitalizations, and protection of vulnerable populations.

Approved Action Plan

The Task Force voted to receive ongoing updates from Humboldt County on enforcement, public communication and outreach, and ongoing collaboration plans for mitigation efforts for the Fort McDermitt Tribal Reservation.

ELKO COUNTY

Assessment Summary

The bulk of Elko County’s cases are primarily in the populated areas of the City of Elko, Spring Creek, the City of West Wendover, and the City of Carlin. Elko County has recently approved a local COVID-19 mitigation plan and have seen enforcement numbers with more than 90% compliance.

County officials recommended extending current mitigation measures – which includes the closures of bars, pubs, taverns, breweries, distilleries, and wineries – for another week to allow the county to continue assessing data.

Approved Action Plan

The Task Force agreed with and approved Elko’s recommendation to extend current mitigation measures including the closure of bars, pubs, taverns, breweries, distilleries, and wineries.

This approved action plan will continue for at least an additional week.

NYE COUNTY

Assessment Summary

Since July 29, Nye has seen an increase of 107 cases, of which 104 have been in Pahrump.

As of August 19, 2020, Nye hit all three of the elevated disease transmission criteria

Approved Action Plan

Nye proposed an action plan that would continue its ongoing efforts related to testing, contact tracing, enforcement, and outbreak interventions. Additionally, the proposal would continue the current closure of bars within Pahrump.

The Task Force approved Nye’s proposal, which allows bars to reopen in the areas of the county outside of Pahrump.

Additionally, the approved plan includes enforcement mechanisms that would allow county officials to reclose bars outside of Pahrump if cases increase.

This approved action plan will continue for at least two weeks.

WASHOE COUNTY

Assessment Summary

As of August 19, 2020, Washoe County met 2 of the 3 elevated disease transmission criteria, with an increase in test positivity rate over the last week.

Washoe County reported that the majority of its cases are associated with workplaces, retail, recreation and dining, and private social gatherings.

Washoe’s action plan proposed continuing its targeted efforts, an enhanced enforcement plan, as well as a public outreach and communication campaign.

The State committed to assisting Washoe in reviewing the mitigation efforts of municipalities within the county in an effort to increase engagement.

Approved Action Plan

Given the continued and sustained elevated risk of transmission, the Task Force approved an action plan for Washoe that continues current restrictions for bars, pubs, taverns, breweries, distilleries, and wineries.

State officials will continue to work with Washoe on enforcement and reopening plans moving forward.

All counties, regardless of risk level, must maintain the statewide baseline mitigation measures, including wearing face coverings, limits on gathering sizes, and capacity in businesses.

More information about the task force can be found online on the Nevada Health Response page at nvhealthresponse.nv.gov.