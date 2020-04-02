Nevada COVID-19 Task Force reports success in acquiring PPE

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In just one week, the Nevada COVID-19 Response, Relief and Recovery Task Force reports they have been able to acquire millions of pieces of personal protective equipment, or PPE, for healthcare workers in the state.

As of Thursday, April 2, the PPE delivered to Nevada is as followed:

241,000 N95 or N95-equivalent masks

1 million pairs of gloves

2,000 surgical gowns

700,000 surgical masks

100 gallons of hand sanitizer

Within the next 10 days, Task Force Chairman Jim Murren says they plan to acquire an additional:

750,000 N95 or N95-equivalent masks

400,000 pairs of gloves

261,000 surgical gowns

additional disinfectant

“We could not have made this incredible progress without the necessary funds to purchase these supplies,” Murren noted. “The generosity of our donors has made this possible. Nevadans have come through for their state, as they always do in times of crisis.”

Murren said the Task Force will be releasing a list of donations to date, including several major gifts, in the next 48 hours. If you wish to donate, or want to receive updates from the task force, CLICK HERE.