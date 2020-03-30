Nevada COVID-19 task force raises $4M in 48 hours to help secure medical supplies for Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The newly formed Nevada COVID-19 Response, Relief and Recovery Task Force has launched a website and raised $4 million is less than 48 hours.

The task force is made up of business leaders and community members and headed by former MGM Resorts International CEO Jim Murren. He held a Zoom webinar Monday morning to discuss that the task force will initially be focused on helping first responders and the medical community get the personal protection equipment and COVID-19 test kits desperately needed.

“We need to act quickly and the private sector can act more quickly than government,” Murren said. “The goal is to break down barriers and red tape.

He said the task force has established a procurement and logistics committee that will reach deep into their networks and identify sources of the critical supplies. He said how the money is spent is determined by the state and what the most critical needs are at the time.

Among the personal protection equipment (PPE) supplies needed in the state are surgical masks, gloves, gowns and googles. He said COVID-19 test kits are also needed to test as many people as possible.

Nevada COVID-19 Response, Relief and Recovery Task Force leader Jim Murren holds a Zoom webinar to discuss the focus of the task force.



Murren said because Las Vegas is an international tourist destination, many businesses have unique relationships with international partners that can be helpful in this time of need.

“Companies we have in Nevada can reach directly into China, South Korea, the UAE, Europe, North and South America and we’re doing that right now,” he said.

He did add that the task force is seeking donations of supplies as well as purchasing supplies.

“Unfortunately, what we’re finding here in the United States and around the world is that there are opportunists offering medical supplies and equipment at egregiously inflated prices. We’re going to make sure we use out expertise in procurement to make sure we secure those supplies in the most cost effective manner.”