Nevada COVID-19 task force raises $10M in donations in 1 week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A task force made up of local community and business leaders has raised $10 in donations since it launched one week ago.

The Nevada COVID-19 Response, Relief and Recovery Task Force has also received direct donations of personal protective equipment and supplies which includes N95 masks, gowns and sanitizer.

Jim Murren, who chairs the task force, said the immediate goal of the task force is to get the much-needed supplies for first responders and health care workers.

“The members of the Task Force and I are in awe of the generosity we’ve encountered from so many of our peers, friends and fellow Nevadans,” said Murren. “In today’s hyper-competitive market of medical supplies, it is critical that we have readily available funds to seize opportunities to purchase necessary supplies every time appropriate sourcing is secured. While this is significant progress, there is much more work to be done to ensure our State’s recovery.”

As of Thursday, April 2, the PPE delivered to Nevada is as followed:

241,000 N95 or N95-equivalent masks

1 million pairs of gloves

2,000 surgical gowns

700,000 surgical masks

100 gallons of hand sanitizer

Within the next 10 days, Murren said they plan to acquire an additional:

750,000 N95 or N95-equivalent masks

400,000 pairs of gloves

261,000 surgical gowns

additional disinfectant

According to the task force, its success has been the result of major donations from the following: