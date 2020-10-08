Nevada COVID-19 Task Force loosens some standards for counties

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada COVID-19 Task Force on Thursday loosened the standards for testing levels and test positivity rates that counties must meet to stay off the state’s watch list.

Task Force Director Caleb Cage and State Biostatistician Kyra Morgan outlined the adjustments.

Counties can now conduct a third fewer COVID-19 tests — dropping from 150 tests per day per 100,000 residents to the new standard of 100 per day.

The test positivity threshold will go from 7% to 8%.

Both adjustments are in line with national standards — Nevada’s standards had been stricter, and will continue to be strict. A straight comparison is difficult because national standards use a green-yellow-red scale, while the state has a simpler above-or-below threshold.

Along with case rate, the two standards that were adjusted today are used by the state to “flag” counties that need to do a better job controlling COVID-19. Counties that don’t meet standards in two categories are required to address the problems with specific actions that the state must approve.

Currently, Nevada has two counties — Washoe and Humboldt — that are flagged.