LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada COVID-19 Mitigation & Management Task Force voted Thursday to allow Clark County bars, taverns, wineries, and similar businesses to reopen. The establishments will reopen this Sunday, effective at 11:59 p.m.

Nevada #COVID19 Mitigation & Management Task Force has voted to allow bars & taverns to re-open in Las #Vegas & #ClarkCounty, effective Sunday 11:59pm. #SocialDistancing guidelines must be followed. #Coronavirus — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) September 17, 2020



However, the bars, wineries, and taverns have to make sure they are following COVID-19 guidelines and operate at 50% capacity.