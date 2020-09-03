Nevada COVID-19 Mitigation & Management Task Force votes to reopen non-bar locations with countertops; bars will remain closed

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada COVID-19 Mitigation & Management Task Force voted Thursday to allow non-bar locations with countertops to open in Clark County.
Examples of non-bar countertops consist of sushi restaurants, diners, to name a few, and according to a tweet from Clark County, they will be allowed to open next Wednesday, Sept. 9. Social distancing guidelines must still have to be followed.
However, the COVID-19 Mitigation and Management Task Force says the current restrictions on bars and taverns remain in effect in Clark County because of an elevated risk of transmission of COVID-19.
Bars and taverns that don’t serve food must remain closed.
More information about the task force can be found online on the Nevada Health Response page at nvhealthresponse.nv.gov, under “News and Information” and “COVID Task Force Assessment.”