Nevada COVID-19 cases rise to 278

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The website that tracks Nevada coronavirus cases is now reporting 278 cases, up from 245 reported Monday.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, 4,232 people have undergone testing and 3,490 of the people showed negative results. The results of some tests are still outstanding.

In Washoe County, 19 new cases were reported on Tuesday. Washoe County now has a total of 44 cases.

On Monday, Southern Nevada Health District reported there were 212 cases in Clark County.

No other Nevada county is reporting more than two cases, and most counties have no cases at all.