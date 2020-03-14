Nevada courts amend procedures during COVID-19 outbreak

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As a direct response to Governor Sisolak’s emergency declaration on Thursday, the Eighth District Court in Clark County and the Nevada Supreme Court are changing their procedures to ensure the health and safety of the public and employees.

Both courts are issuing similar parameters to follow. They are not allowing people to enter a courthouse if they meet any of the following criteria:

People who have traveled to any countries within the last 14 days for which the CDC has issued Level 3 travel health notices

People who live with or have had close contact with someone who has traveled to any of those countries within the last 14 days

People who have been asked to self-quarantine by any doctor, hospital or health agency

People who have been diagnosed with or have had contact with any diagnosed with COVID-19

People with apparent symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever severe cough or shortness of breath

If you an appearance scheduled, but meet one the above criteria, you’re asked to contact your attorney or go to nvcourts.gov/Supreme for more information related to the Nevada Supreme Court or call (702) 455-4472 for information related to the Clark County District Court.

The Clark County District Court is implementing additional measures, including having all currently scheduled non-essential hearings be conducted by video, over the phone, decided on the papers or rescheduled.

Essential cases and hearings will continue to be heard in person, but alternative means of appearance under Nevada Supreme Court Rule Part IX is encouraged. Essential cases types and hearing include the following:

In-custody criminal sentencings, bail motions, and probation revocation hearings until arrangements can be made to hear these matters by alternative means

Criminal arraignments

Civil commitment cases

Guardianship matters except for compliance related hearings which include annual accountings. Given the vulnerability of the guardianship populations, all protected persons shall appear by alternative means

Domestic temporary or extended protection orders

Juvenile delinquency matters

Abuse and neglect preliminary protective hearings

High-risk protective orders

Civil temporary restraining orders and preliminary/permanent injunctive relief hearings

Probate petitions for orders of cremation

Other than jury trials, case-by-case exceptions may be ordered at the discretion of a District Court Judge.

All jury trials scheduled within the next month are suspended and will be rescheduled.