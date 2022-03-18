Carson City couple spends $20K of own money, so far

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — A Nevada couple who spent 10 days on the ground in Ukraine helping evacuate refugees has started an organization to continue that work overseas.

Army veteran Jon Staab and Lidia Karasinska live in Carson City. Karasinska immigrated to the United States from Poland and said she has friends living in Ukraine. The two countries share a border.

“I said, ‘Let’s go, let’s roll up our sleeves and help people,’ and that’s exactly what we did,” Staab said Friday, less than 48 hours after his return home.

“It hits very close to home for me,” Karasinska said. “It’s very personal.”

Since the start of the war with Russia, an estimated 3 million refugees have sought shelter, many crossing the border into Poland.

“I don’t think anything, even words can describe what’s going on there,” Karasinska said. “Photos can give you a glimpse of what it’s like. Videos can maybe do a better job, but it’s really hard to do so.”

The couple spent more than a week on the ground, taking videos when they could of the thousands of women and children fleeing to safety.

Men ages 18 to 60 must stay in Ukraine to fight if needed.

Staab and Karasinska said they slept in sleeping bags as temperatures at night fell well below freezing. Videos from their experience show snow falling.

“There is a really big risk of hypothermia, and actually, 10 children died before we got there,” Karasinska said. “You don’t really think about your own safety when you hear stories like that.”

The pair crossed the border 19 times, they said.

On one day, Karasinska drove a Ukrainian family and their two dogs three hours from the border to a home in Poland, she said.

The couple said they have spent $20,000 of their own money to help in the crisis. Part of that, $11,000, was spent to buy an ambulance, which will help transport people, supplies and food, they said.

They also purchased wheelchairs to help run the elderly and handicapped across the border.

“It’s the duty of us as citizens of the world to come to their aid and protect them through this terrible conflict,” Staab said.

Back home in Nevada, they hope to raise money for the Ukrainian people who will never be able to return to their homes. They have launched Ukrainian Refugee Rescue in hopes of helping them.

“Our partners on the ground are making a push into besieged cities such as Mariupol to deliver much-needed food and medical supplies then evacuating women and children,” a message on the organization’s website said Friday. “We need walkie-talkies, medical supplies, and non-perishable food. Donate now and help deliver much-needed humanitarian relief.”

You can help by visiting ukrainianrefugeerescue.com.