Nevada county bid to honor Trump goes from road to buildings

FILE – In this Saturday, July 24, 2021, file photo former President Donald Trump speaks on a variety of topics to supporters at a Turning Point Action gathering in Phoenix. Most Republicans say they want former President Donald Trump to have at least some influence over the direction of their party going forward. But fewer than half say they are optimistic about the GOP’s future according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

YERINGTON, Nev. (AP) — Lawmakers in rural Nevada who decided 3-2 not to name a road for former President Donald Trump last month now are considering putting his name on their county court, jail and sheriff’s office.

Debate is scheduled Thursday on a bid to name the Lyon County Justice Complex in Yerington after Trump.

The commission chairwoman’s proclamation praises Trump for filling federal judge positions, enforcing U.S. immigration laws, and, in its words, solving the Western Hemisphere’s humanitarian crisis.

Lyon County voted 69% for Trump last November to 28% for Democrat Joe Biden. Biden won Nevada and the nationwide vote.