Nevada could ditch caucuses, become first primary state with new legislation introduced in Carson City

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lawmakers in Carson City on Monday introduced legislation to dump the caucus tradition in favor of a presidential primary — and to put Nevada first in the nation’s primary schedule.

Democratic Assembly Speaker Jason Frierson introduced AB 126.

“The time has come for Nevada to move to a primary and to move to the front of the line when it comes to nominating a president,” Frierson said in a tweet.

“Nevada’s diverse population and first-hand experience in issues relating to climate change, public lands, immigration, and health care provide a unique voice that deserves to be heard first,” Frierson said.

The legislation would set up a primary in late January — “the Tuesday immediately preceding the last Tuesday in January of each presidential election year.”

States in the West have long tried to get nearer to the start of the primary season to have a voice in the selection of candidates that has traditionally happened earlier in the East. If Nevada succeeds in becoming the first primary state, it could bring more attention to issues affecting the Western U.S.

Presidential campaigns focus heavily on early primaries.

The caucus process has also been criticized after problems in 2020 during the Iowa caucus. Nevada’s caucus escaped similar problems, but momentum for a Nevada primary gained traction again during the caucus season.

Frierson is a primary sponsor of the bill, along with Democrats Assemblywoman Teresa Benitez-Thompson and Assemblywoman Brittney Miller.

The bill has been referred to the Committee on Legislative Operations and Elections.

Nevada State Democratic Party Chair William McCurdy II released the following statement regarding Assembly Bill 126: