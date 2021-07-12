Nevada continues working to help small businesses through pandemic problems

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak says the state is looking for ways to help small businesses still being impacted by COVID-19.

A small roundtable discussion took place today to go over grant money that’s available and issues that business owners are facing.

Debbie Montoya owns Antique Rose Florist in Henderson. The shop, which opened in 1979, has been through a lot. The pandemic was not easy.

“We do weddings … a lot of weddings, a lot of events, funerals,” Montoya said.

She said the shop survived with the help of a small state business grant.

“It helped us tremendously, from putting back savings that we borrowed from to take care of operating costs,” Montoya said.

Thousands of businesses benefited from the Pandemic Emergency Technical Support grant — also known as PETS.

On Monday, Sisolak and local community leaders discussed the impacts of the grant.

“Over the past year, as your governor, I have fought to increase funding for this program,” Sisolak said.

“I am proud to report we have approved $102 million dollars in PETS grant applications,” Sisolak said. “We still have more work to do.”

From more grant money to day care challenges for employees, the group shed light on a number of issues.

A big problem the governor cited was hiring. Many business owners have been vocal about it, and Sisolak.