LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — U-Haul released its annual migration trends which shows where people moved in 2023. Nevada climbed two spots from its previous ranking making it the 11th highest growth state for people using the rental truck company to do their move.

To determine relocations, U-Haul examined the origins and destinations of trucks hired for one-way trips.

Texas and Florida still hold the top spots as the most popular growth states and for the fourth year in a row, California showed the largest net loss of one-way movers and ranked 50th.

Although one-way U-haul customers arriving in Nevada fell by 7% from 2022, departures were also at 7%. The two most popular cities for people moving to the Silver State were Henderson and North Las Vegas.

According to Redfin, a real estate brokerage firm, the majority of people searching to move to Las Vegas during the final months of 2023, were from Los Angeles, followed by San Francisco, and then Seattle. Nevada’s lower property taxes, housing prices, and the lack of a state income tax are a big draw.