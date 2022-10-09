LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the countdown to the November primary elections continues Nevadans have many choices to make. One of those choices is whether to re-elect Steven Horsford (D) or to elect challenger Sam Peters (R) for the state’s fourth congressional district. The two squared off for a debate that was broadcast Saturday on 8 News Now.

The Rules

Candidates will have one minute each to answer a question. If moderators ask a follow-up question, there will be 30 seconds to answer. If a candidate is attacked, he will get 15 to 30 seconds to respond at the moderator’s discretion. When a candidate’s time is up, a bell will sound.

The Candidates

Steven Horsford (D) “Born and raised in Las Vegas,” Horsford’s biography says he “has dedicated his life to advocating for his community.” Sam Peters (R) According to his campaign website, Peters is “a U.S. Air Force Major (Retired), a business owner, and family man.”

The District

According to census.gov, Nevada’s fourth congressional district encompasses most of northern Clark County, Esmeralda County, Lincoln County, Mineral County, Nye County, White Pine County, and a southern portion of Lyon County. District four is home to just over 800,000 people where approximately 44% identify as white, 21% identify as two or more races, 15% identify as Black or African American, 1% identify as American Indian or Alaskan Native, 1% identify as Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander and 13% identify as some other race.