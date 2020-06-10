Nevada congressional and Clark County Commission races stack up for general election

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hours after the votes were supposed to be counted in Nevada’s primary race, results were released around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

U.S. HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES:

Republican WWE wrestler and businessman Dan Rodimer has the lead with 43.5% in a hard fought race with former Nevada Treasurer Dan Schwartz who received 32.60%. Rodimer will face off against Representative Susie Lee in Congressional District 3 who easily led the Democrats. This is a seat that Republicans have targeted because Lee was one of only 33 Democrats representing a district that President Trump carried in 2016.

In Congressional District 4, it appears former Assemblyman Jim Marchant lead the Republicans with 33.5%. U.S. Air Force veteran Sam Peters followed closely behind 29.64%. Marchant will face off against Representative Stephen Horsford who easily beat his challengers.

You can click here to get all the election results for Nevada’s 2020 Primary.

Representative Dina Titus sailed to victory with 86.4% in the Congressional District 1 race and will likely be challenged by Republican Joyce Bently who received 37.9%.

In Congressional District 2, incumbent Republican Mark Amodei has a strong showing with 81.3% and will likely be challenged by Democrate Dan Patricia Ackerman who received 49.4%.

COUNTY COMMISSION RACES:

The Clark County Commission District C seat is being vacated by Larry Brown who has termed out. The top Democrat, former Secretary of State Ross Miller who received 43% of the vote easily defeated former Dina Titus aid Hunter Cain who received 18%. Miller will face Republican Stavros Anthony in the general election.

Clark County Commission District D seat is being vacated by Lawerence Weekly who has also termed out. Assembly member and state party chairman William McCurdy leads with nearly 42% of the vote. There were seven Democrats and no Republicans running for this seat.

Official results on the election may not be available for days.