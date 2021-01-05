Nevada completes 5 years of work on rape kit testing backlog, 1,100 DNA matches made

LAS VEGAS (AP) – After more than five years, Nevada has completed laboratory work on a backlog of thousands of rape evidence kits that were collected but stored for decades without being tested.

State Attorney General Aaron Ford said in a report completed last week for the upcoming Legislature that more than 7,800 kits were tested since 2015, leading to nearly 1,100 DNA matches and 64 arrests.

Southern Nevada’s backlog, which accounted for about 85% of the state’s untested kits, was cleared last April. The Washoe County sheriff’s office completed the last of about 1,100 kits from northern Nevada last month.