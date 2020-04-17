Nevada Commission on School Funding does not address COVID-19 financial impact during meeting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Commission on School Funding is tasked with figuring out how we will fully fund our school districts going forward.

During a virtual meeting today, the commission talked about how much money can be spent by districts on school administrators and how to make sure smaller school districts in Nevada are getting enough money to stay afloat.

That’s all part of the new funding formula passed by the legislature last year to replace our current one.

The commission did not address what some in attendance were hoping to hear about: the current economic issues from the COVID-19 pandemic.

A public comment submitted at the end called out the members for seeming to ignore the situation.

“The details being discussed by the commission today may have been of great importance a couple of months ago, however, everything now has changed,” said Chris Daly, commenting from the Nevada State Education Association. “That is not hyperbole.Now is the time to address the big picture and take leadership on this crucial issue.”

The commission plans to meet again tomorrow for another virtual discussion.