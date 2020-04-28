Nevada colleges, universities waiting before making decision on whether fall classes will be online or in-person

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As the spring semester wraps up for colleges and universities, students are starting to think about their fall classes, and the likelihood of whether students will be learning online, or in a classroom.

Students 8 News NOW spoke with say they hope next year they can learn on campus.

“Senior trips have been canceled, senior walkthrough, senior traditions we do not get to take part of,” said Madison Jones, Liberty High School senior.

Thousands of seniors like Jones are already missing out on the fun of senior year.

“I really hope I can go to college in the fall, that is something i have been looking forward to the past couple months of high school,” she said.

Jones’ plan is to attend BYU in Idaho in September, but right now, she doesn’t know if classes will be in person or online.

