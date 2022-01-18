Nevada college students head back to campuses for new semester

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tuesday is the beginning of a new spring semester for college students across Nevada. However, omicron is still a real concern as thousands head back into the classroom after the winter break.

According to the latest reporting, CSN is starting a new semester with an increase in COVID-19 cases. Last week, there was a total of 65 cases reported across all its campuses, up 47 cases from the week before.

CSN is asking anyone who may feel sick to stay home.

The college is offering half of its classes fully online giving students the option of spending less time on campus.

In addition, COVID-19 testing, vaccinations, and boosters are all offered on campus sites.

If the cases start to spiral out of control, any decision to switch to remote learning will be made by a group of administrative and staff members.

“We are ready. We are always nimble should the need arise to perhaps pivot to a temporary, remote environment should there be an increase in cases that would warrant such,” said Vice President and Provost Patty Charlton, CSN Henderson campus.

Currently, there is only a vaccine mandate for employees. But leaders from Nevada colleges are hoping a mandate for the students can be re-implemented.

Last week, the board of regents voted in favor of asking the board of health for approval after the mandate for college students was struck down last month.

CSN said it stopped collecting vaccination records when that mandate was struck down. At that time, nearly three-quarters of students were vaccinated.