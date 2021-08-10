Nevada Coalition For Suicide Prevention to host “Annual Walk in Memory – Walk for Hope” event

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Coalition for Suicide Prevention will host its annual “Walk in Memory – Walk for Hope” community suicide prevention event on Saturday, September 11. The event will take place at multiple locations throughout the state.

Hope Means Nevada (HMN), the community-based non-profit focused on eliminating youth suicide, is also organizing a team to walk at the Henderson, Nevada event.

How are you? Really? 🧐 Do you need support? Text HOME to 741741 for free, 24/7 crisis counseling. We are here for you. pic.twitter.com/TRSSmILTwn — Hope Means Nevada (@hopemeansnevada) July 31, 2021

Members of the public are invited to join existing teams, create their own team, or walk on their own. Click this link to register.

Here are the locations and times for Nevada walks:

CARSON CITY: Bob McFadden Plaza at 223 West 3rd St. Carson City, NV Registration begins at 9:00 a.m.

HENDERSON: Bob Miller Middle School, 2400 Cozy Circle, Henderson, NV 89052. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m.

PAHRUMP: Petrack Park 150 NV-160 Pahrump, NV Registration begins at 7:30 a.m.

Petrack Park 150 NV-160 Pahrump, NV Registration begins at 7:30 a.m. WINNEMUCCA: Winnemucca Community Garden, 151 W. McArthur Ave. Winnemucca, NV 89445. Registration begins at 8:00 am.