Nevada Civil Air Patrol assisting Lincoln County Sheriff in search for missing person

LINCOLN COUNTY, Nev. (KLAS) — The Nevada wing of the Civil Air Patrol (CAP), United States Air Force Auxiliary is assisting the Lincoln County Sheriff’s office in its search for a missing 43-year-old rock collector.

The individual has been missing since Friday night and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a tan shirt.

A coordinated search first began on the ground with friends, family, and search and rescue resources. They used ATV and horses to search the area.

They have since added air assets from CAP and the United States Air Force 66th Rescue Squadron to help with the search.

According to the CAP, search efforts are currently ongoing.

CAP performs about 90% of continental U.S. inland search and rescue missions as tasked by the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center. Operating as a nonprofit organization, CAP also plays a leading role in STEM/aerospace education, and its members serve as mentors to 28,000 young people participating in CAP's Cadet Programs.