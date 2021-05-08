Nevada Child Seekers organizes search party for missing 2-year-old

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The search continues this weekend for a missing two-year-old.

Amari Nicholson has been missing since Wednesday, May 5. He was last seen near the area of Paradise Road and Twain Avenue.

A search party was held Saturday afternoon. It was organized by Nevada Child Seekers. Their goal was to find anything that leads them to two-year-old Amari.

Two -year-old Amari went missing Wednesday from Emerald Suites.

2 year old Amari has been missing since Wednesday. Today his dad spoke with me and pleaded for his son's safe return. His family says a 30 thousand dollar reward is available.

His mom, Taylor Nicholson, says she was out of town and left Amari with her boyfriend who was watching Amari at the time, but when we spoke to him Friday, he says someone claiming to be the toddler’s aunt came and took the child.

8 News Now spoke with Amari’s dad Saturday, who made the drive from Reno to personally get involved with the search.

“Just get my son over, that’s not your son that’s my son and her son just give him over,” said Jyrgio Hayes. “I just want him safe I want him found and I just want answers.”

Volunteers with Nevada Child Seekers say they are willing to do anything to get the word out about Amari’s disappearance.

“When it comes to the average citizen helping, this is what it’s about,” said Margarita Edwards with Nevada Child Seekers. “We had several people come here to help organize. We are hoping someone will call telling us if they heard anything or saw him.”

The group made about one thousand flyers with Amari’s picture on it.

Hayes family is offering a $30,000 reward for Amari’s safe return home.

When speaking to Amari’s dad, he did mention Amari is prone to seizures and just wants to make sure he is safe.

Metro police is also actively investigating Amari’s disappearance. We spoke with them on Friday — they are asking anyone with information to please call police.