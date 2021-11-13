Nevada Child Seekers holds fundraiser to assist in finding missing children

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Nevada Child Seekers held its annual youth fest at the Las Vegas Mini Grand Prix Saturday morning.

According to Nevada’s Missing Children Clearinghouse, over 8,000 children are reported missing each year in Nevada, and approximately 200 are considered endangered or abducted.

“Missing children are a huge part of our heart, especially because we have over 20 that go missing a day in Nevada,” said Margarita Edwards, with Nevada Child Seekers. “That’s over 8k missing children a year. Luckily though with community and law enforcement support and the family support. We’re able to locate 95% of our missing children.”

The proceeds go to the non-profit in helping find missing & exploited children in Nevada.

If you would like to be part of the organization or make a donation, visit their website.