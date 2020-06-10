Nevada Census 2020 reaches 60% statewide response rate; Henderson remains top performing city in So. Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada has reached a 60% self-response rate milestone, just shy of 2010’s final Census response rate, which was 61.4%, according to data released by the Nevada Census 2020 outreach team.

The U.S self-response rate is currently 60.8 percent. Due to COVID-19 delays, deadlines for completing Census forms have been pushed to October 31, 2020, leaving more time for citizens to fill out the form.

Clark County and Las Vegas have exceeded Nevada’s self-response rate, both over 60 percent. Clark County is currently 60.7 percent, while Las Vegas’ response-rate is 62.8 percent.

The cities of Henderson and Boulder City have led and continue to lead Southern Nevada cities with the highest number of completed Census 2020 forms, according to the data.

The newest data, released Wednesday, shows that Henderson remains the top performing city in Southern Nevada, leading with 70.1 percent. Boulder City is in third place in the top performing Nevada cities, with a 67.5% response-rate.

Information provided by the U.S. Census Bureau reflects data as of Tuesday, June 9.

The top three performing Nevada cities based on self-response rates include:

Henderson: 70.1%

Fallon: 68.9%

Boulder City: 67.5%

The top three performing Nevada counties based on self-response rate include:

Churchill County: 67.8%

Carson City County: 65.1%

Lyon County: 64.3%

Additional statewide response rates include:

Caliente: 10%

Carlin: 12.8%

Carson City: 65.1%

Clark County: 60.7%

Douglas County: 58.4%

Elko: 56.3%

Elko County: 45.3%

Ely: 51.3%

Esmeralda County: 4%

Eureka County: 14.3%

Fernley: 66.9%

Humboldt County: 52.6%

Lander County: 38.7%

Las Vegas: 62.8%

Lincoln County: 13.8%

Lovelock: 23%

Mesquite: 66.6%

Mineral County: 27%

North Las Vegas: 62.2%

Nye County: 41.9%

Pershing County: 36.3%

Reno: 62.7%

Storey County: 52.4%

Sparks: 64.6%

Washoe County: 63.4%

Wells: 15.1%

West Wendover: 37%

White Pine County: 38.3%

Winnemucca: 58.6%

Yerington: 60%

Government officials urge Nevadans to fill out the Census because for every person counted, the state will receive $2,000 each year for ten years. The money goes directly to help fund communities to stay healthy, safe and educated. If everyone in Nevada is counted, the state could receive over $67 billion in federal funding over ten years. Funding programs include, but not limited to:

Medicaid

Health Care Centers

Nutrition Services for Senior Citizens

School breakfast programs

Head Start

Pell Grants

Career and Technical Education Grants

Highway Planning and Construction

Water & Waste Disposal Systems for Rural Communities

All Nevadans are encouraged to complete Census forms online. Click HERE to complete it.

You can also complete the Census via phone (844-330-2020; for Spanish 844-468-2020), or mail in the hard copy questionnaire.