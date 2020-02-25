Nevada caucuses had similar errors to Iowa, according to The New York Times analysis

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — According to a report from “The New York Times” published Monday, the Nevada Democratic party released final results of the caucuses in Nevada and the data reflects “inconsistencies” that mirror those that challenged the Iowa caucuses on Feb. 3.

According to the analysis conducted by The New York Times, there were flaws in the results of at least 9% of the precincts in Nevada, “including some instances in which delegates appeared to have been given to the wrong candidates.”

The analysis by The New York Times states that there were:

120 precincts had inconsistent vote counts

21 precincts had delegates awarded to candidates who didn’t garner enough supporters

At least 43 precincts incorrectly calculated the number of delegates

In one instance the analysis from The New York Times cites an issue in Washoe County where Tom Steyer supporter count did not qualify him to get delegates and yet he received two. In another instance, the report cites that in Nye County, Amy Klobuchar should have gotten two delegates and instead Buttigieg was awarded two additional delegates.

8 News Now reached out to the Nevada State Democratic Patry for a reaction on the article and they said:

“We have worked diligently to verify and report results because we understand just how important it is to get this right, and we will report 100% of precinct results today. As we’ve said previously, our source of truth and accuracy on results will be the paper record of the caucus reporting sheet from each precinct because it is the best indication of what took place in the room on Caucus Day and we asked representatives of each viable preference group to sign that document at the conclusion of their precinct caucus. We completed several rounds of audits, including by hand, to ensure the data that is reported correctly reflects the caucus reporting sheets.” Molly Forgey, NV Dems Spokeswoman

The report also stated that the errors in the caucuses likely would not have changed the outcome since Bernie Sanders won with a large lead.

A day after the caucus, Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s campaign raised questions about the results and asked the state Democratic party to address more than 200 reports of problems allocating votes on caucus day. In a letter, Buttigieg’s said it was “plagued with errors and inconsistencies,” and asked the party for three things:

To release raw early vote and in-personal totals by precinct,

Correct second alignment errors

Explain anomalies in the data

To view caucus results click here.

To view the full report by The New York Times, click here: