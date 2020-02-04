Nevada caucus not using same app/vendor as Iowa caucus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Democrats are “confident” that the Nevada caucus will not have the same issues as the Iowa caucus. Iowa has yet to announce any results from Monday’s caucus. The Iowa Democratic Party is blaming an app “coding issue” for the delay.

The app was built to collect and report the results but some precinct officials said they had issues reporting results. Nevada was expected to use the same app but according to a statement released by Nevada Democrats, they will not be doing that.

“NV Dems can confidently say that what happened in the Iowa caucus last night will not happen in Nevada on February 22nd. We will not be employing the same app or vendor used in the Iowa caucus. We had already developed a series of backups and redundant reporting systems, and are currently evaluating the best path forward.” William McCurdy II, Nevada State Democratic Party Chair

The Iowa Democratic Party said they expect to release results around 3 p.m. (PT) Tuesday.