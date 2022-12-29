LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Casinos continued to roll in November, winning more than a billion dollars from gamblers for the 21st month in a row.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board reports the “gaming win” for November was $1,220,869,734. And while it’s a big number, casinos have slipped 7.62% from the win recorded in November 2021: $1,321,592,551.

Strip casinos in Las Vegas — the biggest segment of Nevada’s gaming sector — won $669 million, down 11.3% compared to last November. But it wasn’t just the Strip that dropped off last November’s pace.

Casinos statewide won $100 million less than they did in November 2021, with lower wins on the Boulder Strip, downtown Las Vegas, locals casinos in Clark County, and Reno.

Only South Lake Tahoe, Sparks and Wendover posted increases compared to last November.

But the state remains ahead of last year’s pace overall.

Through the end of November, the gaming win was $47 million ahead of last year at $6,274,980,749.

Figures on taxable revenues show that collections through Dec. 28 have totaled just under $78 million for the month, a 17% decrease compared to the same period last year. Overall, Nevada has collected $484 million through fiscal year 2023, down 3.69% from the same period in fiscal year 2022.