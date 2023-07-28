LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada casinos won $1.24 billion in June, down slightly from June 2022, according to Gaming Control Board figures released on Friday.

The statewide gaming win was down 2.44%, with casinos on the Strip cashing $727.32 million, 1% lower than June a year ago. Downtown Las Vegas took a hit, decreasing by 10.4% compared to June 2022, and the Boulder Strip also reported a decrease of 16.7%. Clark County overall dropped by 3.5%.

Last year’s numbers set a high bar, and casinos haven’t been able to match them since April.

But overall, the past 12 months have beaten the previous year by more than $475 million, closing the 2022-2023 fiscal year ahead by 3.25%.

A look at this month’s numbers from around the county:

Clark County (total): $1.0 billion

Las Vegas Strip: $727.3 million

Boulder Strip: $71.6 million

Downtown: $62.5 million

Laughlin: $37.8 million

North Las Vegas: $23.1 million

Mesquite: $13.3 million

Balance of Clark County: $134.1 million

Nevada’s streak of billion-dollar gaming wins now stands at 28 months — a strong rebound from the pandemic as gamblers returned to casinos and haven’t stopped.

The state collected $78.5 million in percentage fees, a 1.45% increase compared to July 2022.