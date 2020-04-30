Nevada casinos report almost 40% drop in winnings in March

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Mid-March casino closures in Nevada due to the coronavirus outbreak had a predictable effect, ending a streak of three $1 billion months in casino house winnings and costing the state half its usual amount of gambling taxes.

State regulators said Wednesday the key statewide casino win figure was down 39.6% compared with March 2019, and tax revenues were down nearly 54% compared with a year ago. Officials say April figures are expected to be much lower following a full month with gambling gone.

Casino taxes are second to sales taxes as a percentage of Nevada’s annual budget.