Nevada casinos on a winning streak, more than $1B in gaming wins again

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada had its 10th straight month in December of casinos winning more than $1B.

According to the monthly report from the Nevada Gaming Control Board, the state’s casinos won $1.15 billion in Dec. 2021 which was a 68% increase over the gaming win in Dec. 2020.

Clark County, which accounted for the biggest chunk of the gaming win at $998 million, had a 79% increase from the previous year.

Casinos along the Las Vegas Strip had the biggest uptick in performance with a gaming win of $650 million which was up 122% from Dec. 2021.

State taxes are collected from the gaming win. The state received $68.2 million for December.