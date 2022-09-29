LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada casinos hit over $1 billion again in the month of August, finishing out the summer with a year-over-year increase.

Nonrestricted gaming licensees reported a total win revenue of $1.2 billion last month, according to the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

The wins amounted to a 3.5% increase compared to an August 2021 gaming win of $1.17 billion.

Nevada collected $81.5 million in percentage fees so far in September based on taxable revenues generated in August. This is a 9.88% increase compared to last year, the board reported.

For the fiscal year from July 1, 2022 to Aug. 31, 2022, the gaming win for casinos decreased .07%, however.