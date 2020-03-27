Nevada casinos had big February, before coronavirus closures

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Regulators say that before closing in mid-March due to the coronavirus outbreak, Nevada casinos had a very good February — taking in more than $1 billion in house winnings for the third month in a row.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board said Thursday the statewide casino win figure was slightly higher than in January, and a little more than 3% greater than February 2019. Board analyst Michael Lawton attributed the third-highest figures ever in February to a leap-year extra day and clear winter weather in Northern Nevada. Data next month is expected to reflect huge decreases.

