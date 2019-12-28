Nevada casino winnings fall just short of $1B in November

(AP) — A new report shows that Nevada casinos brought in nearly $938 million in winnings in November, down slightly from the same month a year ago.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board report issued Friday shows a steep decline in baccarat winnings contributed to an overall 3% decline in total winnings from the same month a year ago.

Winnings also declined in blackjack and slot machines. Winnings increased from the same month a year ago in roulette, craps and sports betting.

The nearly $11 billion in winnings the casinos have hauled in over the last 12 months was up nearly 1% from the previous year, the report shows.