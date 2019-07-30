Nevada casino win tops $1B in June

FILE – This Oct. 20, 2009 file photo shows casinos on the Las Vegas Strip. A jump in winnings by casinos in Nevada in June helped push statewide fiscal year gambling figures up a tick, to more than $11.9 billion for the 12 months ending June 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Isaac Brekken, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A jump in winnings by Nevada casinos in June helped push statewide revenue figures for the fiscal year to $11.9 billion.

The Nevada Gaming Control Board on Tuesday reported total statewide “gaming win” of a little more than $1 billion last month, up nearly 11.6% compared with June 2018.

The results from a month with five weekends pushed what had been a flat 12-month revenue comparison up to finish at 0.8% compared with fiscal 2018.

A year ago, the state reported a 3.2% increase from fiscal 2017. A board summary noted that average growth in Nevada casino winnings has been 1% during the last 10 years.

Gambling is second only to sales taxes as a percentage of the state’s $14 billion annual budget. Nevada has no state income tax.

Overall casino winnings on the Las Vegas Strip, where most of the state’s gambling business is done, was down just under 1% in fiscal 2019.

Other parts of surrounding Clark County reported overall increases including 5.9% in downtown Las Vegas, 2.5% on the Boulder Strip and 5.4% in Mesquite.