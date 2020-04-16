Nevada CASA in need of volunteers

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada CASA helps thousands of abused or neglected kids all across the state. Now with the added stress of the coronavirus, Nevada CASA says new volunteers are urgently needed.

A “CASA” is a court appointed special advocate for kids in the foster care system. CASA’s stay on for at least two years throughout the child’s court case. They speak to family, teachers, social workers and even medical providers, to ensure the child will be taken care of.

“Case workers change, judges change, attorneys change, but that CASA is that one person that is their person,” said Jane Saint, Nevada CASA State Executive Director. “They advocate in the best interest of the child.”

There are currently 4200 kids in Nevada that need a CASA, with just over 600 volunteers available. A bulk of those cases is in Clark County, where at anytime there could be over 3200 kids who need an advocate.

“We’ve had a critical need for volunteers for a long time, but now it’s really coming to a head that we’re going to need more volunteers because the cases are going to increase,” Saint said.

At this time, Nevada CASA has not seen an increase in cases, but that’s not because the abuse isn’t happening — it’s because it’s not being reported.

Normally schools are the largest reporters of abuse. With kids stuck at home and families under large amounts of emotional and financial stress, Nevada CASA worries the number of cases will rise.

“We’re going to see an increase. When the stay at home order is lifted we’re going to see an increase,” Saint said. “This is just a way that people can give back and change the story, the end story, of a child.”

If you would like to sign up to become a court appointed special advocate, you can find more information by CLICKING HERE.

All volunteers will go through a background check and training before they can take on a case. CASA is doing some online training and orientations over the phone.