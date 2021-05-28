Nevada Capitol Building reopening to public, by appointment-only

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — The Nevada Capitol Building will reopen to the public on June 1, following a prolonged closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This will be on an appointment-only basis.

The State says visitors must adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention face mask guidelines. A maximum of five people will be allowed per guided tour. Self-guided tours are not currently available.

Both employees and visitors will continue using the east entrance of the Capitol building as a single point of entry.

Along with reopening to the public on June 1, public meetings will also resume on that date. If you wish to attend one, you will be allowed to that meeting only.

The Grant Sawyer State Office Building will also reopen on June 1.