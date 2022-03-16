LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are now almost 23,000 people in Nevada that have an active cannabis agent card allowing them to legally work in the industry.

The state of Nevada released the findings of its 2022 demographic study of card holders. In all 15,936 people responded to the study. The state figures it had around 70% of card holders responded.

Out of those responding were people working in all levels of the business including store employees, growers, owners, board members, and other executives.

The study was completed by the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board (CCB). In the findings, the CCB highlights a few of the study’s statewide findings including:

761 active cannabis licenses

93 dispensaries (as of Jan. 2022)

55% of respondents identified as male; and 39% identified as female.

52% identified as white; 17% identified as Hispanic; and 12% identified as Black.

43% identified as being in the age group of 25-34 years old.

This is the second year the CCB has collected and reported demographic data. The CCB’s first demographic study (2021) along with other industry statistics can be viewed here.