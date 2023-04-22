LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board issued a Public Health and Safety Bulletin advising people to avoid certain cannabis products treated with an unapproved pesticide.

The CCB discovered that certain batches of cannabis were treated with an unapproved pesticide, Ethephon, at Circle S Farms LLC. The affected batches are:

Public Health and Safety Bulletin 2023-02 issued on April 22, 2023. (Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board)

The CCB said this is the second time CCB agents have discovered the use of Ethephon, specifically the Florel brand, being used in a cultivation establishment.

The CCB also said that there is no reason to believe the cannabis sales facilities or cannabis testing facilities knew about the use of Ethephon since it is not on the list of pesticides the testing facilities must look for.

The affected batches were sold between March 23 and April 21 at the following facilities:

Circle S Farms LLC DBA CannaStarz, 631 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89101 (License #00170400460138702033)

MMOF Vegas Retail Inc. DBA MedMen, 4503 Paradise Rd suite 210-240, Las Vegas, NV 89169 (License #04045523128584413069)

Inyo Fine Cannabis Dispensary LLC, 2520 S Maryland Pkwy #2, Las Vegas, NV 89109 (License #24344359150856320396)

Desert Aire Wellness LLC DBA 420 Sahara, 420 E Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89104 (License #25729455103203031356)

Clark NMSD LLC DBA The Sanctuary, 2113 Las Vegas Blvd N, North Las Vegas, NV 89030 (License #42964757214640794936)

Silver Sage Wellness LLC, 4626 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89102 (License #48309202150183437033)

Las Vegas Tribe of Paiute Indians DBA NuWu Cannabis Marketplace, 1235 Paiute Circle, Las Vegas, NV 89106 (License #59067229320122936181)

Elko Band Colony of the Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone Indians of Nevada DBA Newe Dispensary, 1555 Shoshone Cir, Elko, NV 89801 (License #80349197231000976067)

All cannabis products sold should have a product label on or with the packaging. The name of the cultivation facility and batch/lot numbers can be found on the label, typically near the top, CCB said.

There are no known reports of illness at this time. For more information on Ethephon and Florel, click here.