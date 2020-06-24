Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board launches several resources, ways to connect online

FILE – This April 6, 2018, file photo shows the leaves of a marijuana plant inside Ultra Health’s cultivation greenhouse in Bernalillo, N.M. New Mexico would legalize recreational marijuana sales without exceptions for dissenting cities and counties under a rebooted proposal form legislators that emphasizes small business opportunities and ready access to pot for 80,000 current medical cannabis patients. Legalization for the first time enjoys the full throttled support of second-year Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who set up a volunteer commission last year to vet health and public safety concerns about recreational cannabis and on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, pitched the benefits of the pot economy to a gathering business leaders. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board has launched several resources and ways to connect online. The public can now access information about the CCB through its new website and social media accounts.

Along with laws & regulations, and guidance for consumers, the website includes an interactive feature to search up-to-date licenses and information regarding owners, officers, and board members.

For the latest information, check out the CCB’s website, follow the CCB on Twitter, and check out the archived board meetings on YouTube.

Along with new online tools to connect, the CCB has unveiled its logo, mission statement, and guiding principles.

“These online resources will allow businesses, consumers, stakeholders, and the general public to access records and information at their convenience,” Executive Director Tyler Klimas said. “As the CCB begins its oversight responsibilities of the state’s cannabis industry, transparency and ease of access to pertinent data are a priority.”