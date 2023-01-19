FILE – In this Aug. 15, 2019 file photo, marijuana grows at an indoor cannabis farm in Gardena, Calif. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board issued a public health notice Thursday after being notified that some cannabis products were treated with an unapproved pesticide.

Clark Natural Medicinal Solutions, LLC, treated cannabis between July 23, 2021 and Jan. 5, 2023 with Ethephon, according to the health notice. This includes infused edibles, infused flower, infused pre-rolls and cannabis concentrates.

The affected products are believed to have been sold between Aug. 31, 2021 and Jan. 9, 2023.

Ethephon is a plant growth regulator used to promote fruit ripening and flower induction and is moderately acutely toxic when inhaled, ingested, or exposed dermally, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

All cannabis products sold by licensed facilities should have product labels near the top of the packaging, which will say the cultivation facility that grew the cannabis and the harvest date.

You can access the product list through this link to determine if you bought or consumed an affected product.

“There is no reason to believe the cannabis sales facilities or cannabis testing facilities had any knowledge of the use of this unapproved pesticide; Ethephon is not on the list of pesticides the testing facilities must look for, and their test methods are not set up for detection of Ethephon,” the public health notice added.

There were no known reports of illnesses at the time of the notice’s release Thursday afternoon.